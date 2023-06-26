PADUCAH — Quiet morning with sunny skies and highs around 90 this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 06/26/2023
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
69°
Sunny
98° / 67°
