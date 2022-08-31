Very nice Wednesday with low humidity, sunshine, and temps in upper 80s by the afternoon. Tomorrow and Friday will bring an increase in humidity and temperatures in the low 90s.
Wake Up Weather: 08/31/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
59°
Clear
90° / 59°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Ingram Marine Group worker dies in accident on Ohio River
- Justice Department responds in court to Trump's bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
- Illinois resident dies after catching West Nile virus
- Officials identify remains as girl reported missing in 1978
- Marshall County School Board violated Kentucky Open Records Act, attorney general finds
- Passengers and airport leaders discuss new carrier for Barkley Regional Airport
- 93-year-old assisted living resident dies after being served dishwashing liquid instead of juice
- Corn and soybean yields hit hard in Kentucky as weather conditions impact farmers
- Biden forcefully defends FBI after threats
- Police investigating threatening letter found in high school restroom in Marion, Illinois
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.