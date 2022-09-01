Slightly cloudy today with temperatures getting up to the high 80s this afternoon. Rain will be tough to come by for the next few days, but we could have a few light pop-up showers this weekend.
Wake Up Weather: 09/01/2022
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
63°
Sunny
63° / 59°
Videos
