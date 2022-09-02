Highs in the low 90s this afternoon with a small chance of a few brief pop-up showers. The chance of storms increases over the weekend and into early next week.
Wake Up Weather: 09/02/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°
Sunny
87° / 60°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Hazel, Kentucky, bank robbery suspect arrested in Carbondale, Illinois
- Slow-moving superload traveling eastbound on I24 Friday morning
- Trigg County holds off Murray late to win 35-34
- Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
- KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery
- Case to go to grand jury after Paducah man accused of motel murder waives preliminary hearing
- Illinois Department of Transportation seeking seasonal workers for 'snowbird' program
- Trump says he will 'very, very seriously' consider January 6 pardons if he runs and wins in 2024
- Cyber-crimes setting records, FBI warns
- Marshall County Schools working to build two community tornado shelters
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.