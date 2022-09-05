It'll be a warm and humid afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. We have a 30% chance of pop-up showers or storms today and that chance increases to 50% on Tuesday.
Wake Up Weather: 09/05/2022
Charity Blanton
...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... Patchy dense fog was observed across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and west Kentucky early this morning. The fog was not widespread, so expect to encounter rapid changes in visibility if you have plans to travel through mid morning. Conditions will improve as the morning wears on.
Currently in Paducah
73°
Cloudy
73° / 69°
