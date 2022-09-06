Patchy fog this morning with clouds clearing throughout the day. Highs in the mid 80s today. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon with a 40% chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wake Up Weather: 09/06/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
73°
Cloudy
73° / 69°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Missouri mother charged with child endangerment, drug possession
- Memphis police find unidentified body three days after teacher violently abducted
- Police: Man kills wife, soaks home with gas with kids inside
- Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri
- Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found
- How to use your phones Emergency SOS feature to call for help without dialing 911
- Labor Day Parade celebrates workers after two years of pandemic-related cancelations
- Marshall County Rescue Squad sees quiet Labor Day weekend on the water
- Three fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide in Kentucky
- 1 suspect found dead, another missing in Canadian stabbing spree
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.