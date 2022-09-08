We're set to have a very nice Thursday with low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the mid 80s. Decent chance of scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.
Wake Up Weather: 09/08/2022
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
63°
85° / 62°
