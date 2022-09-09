Sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. One or two small isolated showers could pop up later this evening. We have a greater chance of scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.
Wake Up Weather: 09/09/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
58°
Clear
85° / 57°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- A Memphis shooting rampage — part of which was livestreamed — leaves 4 people dead and 3 wounded, and a suspect is in custody
- University student shot, 10 injured during party altercation
- Runners and walkers reflect on safety after Memphis woman abducted during run and murdered
- Parents save money at kids consignment sale during record high inflation
- Sparks fly at Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting over transfer of funds
- Governor orders flags to half-staff in Kentucky in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
- Local community college offers CDL program to combat truck driver shortage
- 'One of my favorite people': What Queen Elizabeth II meant to decades of American presidents
- Affordable Connectivity Program can help with home internet costs
- FBI: Soldier linked to racist post, online extremism
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.