Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s today. Heat index readings could reach 100 to 105.
Wake Up Weather: 09/20/2022
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
70°
Sunny
70° / 69°
Top Stories
- Paducah doctor dies at age 52
- Marshall County School Board hires attorney to lead investigation into school district
- West Kentucky woman witnesses funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London
- Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal begins
- 'I have been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.' Heath High School shooting victims share their stories during Carneal parole hearing
- Deputies arrest woman accused of shooting neighbor
- Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
- Authorities looking for wanted man considered to be armed and dangerous
- More than a dozen arrested, 9 others charged in fentanyl investigation in Paducah
- Beth, Marshall County take home 1st Region girls championships
