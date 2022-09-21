PADUCAH — One more day of record-setting high heat before cool relief on Wednesday. Highs today in the upper 90s and low 100s. Chances for rain are low for the next week.
Wake Up Weather: 09/21/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
70°
Sunny
99° / 69°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah doctor dies at age 52
- Marshall County School Board hires attorney to lead investigation into school district
- Full parole board will reconvene Sept. 26 to decide on Michael Carneal's parole
- Fulton County man arrested in 2021 Graves County burglary
- 'It's scary.' Former classmate speaks out about possibility of parole for Heath High School shooting Michael Carneal
- Takeaways from the first hearing with the Mar-a-Lago search special master
- Why climate change makes today's heat two times more likely
- For the first time, US task force proposes recommendation to screen for anxiety in adults
- McConnell commends Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce group's advocacy for west Kentucky in Washington
- 'It's not a cookie-cutter system.' Commonwealth's attorney says Michael Carneal's parole hearing won't set precedent for future shooting cases
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.