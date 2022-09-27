A little breezy today with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Hurricane Ian is gaining strength as it moves over the western end of Cuba and makes its way to Florida in what could be a worst case scenario for the Tampa area.
Wake Up Weather: 09/27/2022
Charity Blanton
