PADUCAH — Another cool start to the day, with sunny skies this afternoon and highs in the low 70s. Ian has weakened to a tropical storm now and is producing 65-75 mph winds.
Wake Up Weather: 09/29/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
49°
Sunny
49° / 44°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
- Michael Carneal denied parole, ordered to serve remainder of life sentence
- Local hospital reports a significant rise in STD cases
- 78-year-old Kentucky man with Alzheimer's found safe in Pulaski County
- Portion of money raised at Barbecue on the River to be used to develop proposal for downtown landscaping improvements
- Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters
- Tennessee man faces more charges in Memphis shooting spree
- Coolio, 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, dead at 59
- 19-year-old charged in Princeton, Kentucky, stabbing
- 9/28 Illinois prep football rankings
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.