PADUCAH — Cool morning with sunny skies this afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Ian will make landfall again today near Charleston as a category 1 hurricane.
Wake Up Weather: 09/30/2022
Charity Blanton
Currently in Paducah
47°
Sunny
47° / 44°
- Metropolis woman accused of shooting man with shotgun in altercation over Playstation
- Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue
- McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
- Kentucky linemen prepare for Hurricane Ian at Lineman's Rodeo
- Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters
- Local hospital reports a significant rise in STD cases
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office to close early Friday, public invited to attend retirement party for outgoing sheriff
- Low water on the Mississippi River impacting barge traffic
- Kentucky recovers $15 million investment in failed project
- Mayfield mayor recognized for service to her community by Kentucky League of Cities
