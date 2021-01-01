Bringing in the new year with showers, thunderstorms and temperatures in the lower 60s.
...Gusty Winds Developing Today... As a powerful storm system moves through the region, gusty winds from the southwest will develop today from the late morning hours through late this afternoon. Wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph will occur at times. The winds will relax by early this evening. Use extra caution if driving, especially in high profile vehicles. Make sure outdoor holiday decorations are secure.
48°F
Cloudy
48°F / 33°F
- McConnell: $2,000 stimulus checks are 'socialism for rich people'
- Hoda and Jenna to host two-hour end of the year broadcast; "New Years Eve: Escape from 2020"
- Deputies looking for hit and run suspect in Marshall County
- DEPUTY: Two teenagers charged in multiple crimes in multiple counties
- Adams: Kentucky removes over 30,000 dead people from voter rolls
- Police: Man arrested after shooting, killing girlfriend
- Certain pet foods recalled after reports of 28 dog deaths, FDA warns
- McCracken County Schools: Important information about P-EBT cards
- MO Gov. Parson gives update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the state
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
