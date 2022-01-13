Tracking a low chance of morning showers and high temperatures in the 50s.
...WINTER STORM SYSTEM TO IMPACT THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... Across western Kentucky, and a small part of southeast Missouri toward the Bootheel, we expect a rain, or rain and snow mix to develop across the region Friday night, with the activity continuing into Saturday. As colder air spreads across the region Saturday night through Sunday, the precipitation should change over to snow. A moderate accumulation of snow cannot be ruled out that could have an impact on travel Saturday night and Sunday especially toward the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. However, uncertainty still exist with how much snow will fall.
- Woman accused of giving alcohol, marijuana to minors arrested in Carlisle County
- Michigan man who punched local referee sentenced to six years in prison
- Maintenance man assaulted by guest at Paducah hotel dies Tuesday
- Police: Louisville man wanted on kidnapping, strangulation and assault charges arrested in Paducah
- Slain 6-year-old Illinois boy had partially frozen organs, coroner says
- 3 men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph
- Kentucky reports another record day for COVID-19 with more than 11,200 cases
- Nashville man sentenced in Marshall County after pleading guilty to rape, sodomy charges
- Experts say it's important to use face coverings, vaccinated or not
- Discovery Park of America to unveil cornerstone box discovered in tornado damaged church
