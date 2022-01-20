Tracking a chilly day with high temperatures in the 20s.
...Spotty black ice possible this morning... Slick spots on area roads may persist this morning as temperatures bottom out in the teens to around 10 degrees, and gusty northerly winds continue. Snow flurries may occur across parts of western Kentucky through mid morning. Untreated roads and bridges are most likely to have black ice on them. Motorists should use caution on the morning commute.
15°
Partly Cloudy
51° / 15°
