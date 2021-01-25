Heavy rain and thunderstorms today with temperatures in the mid 50s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR BALLARD, CARLISLE, NORTHERN GRAVES AND MCCRACKEN COUNTIES... At 749 AM CST, trained spotters reported flooding on Park Avenue at 26th Steet in Paducah. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Minor flooding is occurring. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Lone Oak, Reidland, Barlow, Lovelaceville, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Kevil, Olmsted, Arlington, Lowes, Blandville, Fancy Farm and Symsonia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
Currently in Paducah
42°F
Rain
42°F / 39°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Pope County man recovered from Ohio River at Cave-In-Rock Ferry
- Williamson County Circuit Clerk resigns her position following DUI charges
- Biden signs orders to get checks and food aid to low-income Americans -- plus a federal pay raise
- Teen accused in $980,000 Kroger scam
- Local church starts multiple service projects to help community during pandemic
- Here are tonight's winning Mega Millions numbers
- Marshall County marks school shooting with day of remembrance and healing
- McCracken School Board to appoint new members after Tayor's departure
- Kentucky governor allows 'born-alive' bill to become law
- Man accused of stabbing woman in back charged with assault
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.