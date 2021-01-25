Weather Alert

...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR BALLARD, CARLISLE, NORTHERN GRAVES AND MCCRACKEN COUNTIES... At 749 AM CST, trained spotters reported flooding on Park Avenue at 26th Steet in Paducah. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Minor flooding is occurring. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Lone Oak, Reidland, Barlow, Lovelaceville, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Kevil, Olmsted, Arlington, Lowes, Blandville, Fancy Farm and Symsonia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&