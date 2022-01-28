Tracking high temperatures in the 30s and a chance of flurries.
- Woman charged with theft after police say she stole thousands of dollars from a local Dairy Queen
- Man walking on Tennessee interstate fatally shot by police
- Illinois state trooper, beloved teacher found dead in apparent murder-suicide, officials say
- Local PTA president pleads guilty to stealing from the association
- Why tornado survivors might be denied FEMA assistance
- Paducah man charged with identity theft, credit card fraud
- Kentucky vehicle valuations increase by 40% — here's what you can do if your car's value jumps this year
- Baptist Health Paducah experiencing patients going to ER for COVID tests
- Western Kentucky corrections officer charged with rape of an inmate
- Kentucky reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate remains above 31%
