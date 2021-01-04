Tracking clouds for the afternoon with temperatures reaching the lower 50s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
41°F
Sunny
41°F / 29°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Coroner identifies body found along Marshall County highway
- Man charged with multiple counts of child pornography and drug charges in west Kentucky
- Kentucky governor gives first COVID-19 update of new year; positivity rate increases
- Washington Post: In call, Trump demands Georgia officials 'find' votes to tilt election
- 117th Congress: Breaking down the historic numbers
- Search leads to discovery of man's body in Johnson County, Illinois
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigating body found off I-69
- Mayfield family welcomes Paducah's first baby of 2021
- DEPUTY: Two teenagers charged in multiple crimes in multiple counties
- Local gym still seeing an increase in new year membership despite COVID-19 restrictions
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.