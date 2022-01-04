Tracking a breezy day with temperatures in the mid 40s.
...Possible Accumulating Snow on Thursday... A system may spread accumulating snow across the region late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 20s, so any snow should quickly accumulate. This may impact the morning and midday commutes. There remains a decent amount of uncertainty with regards to the position and strength of the snow band, and dry air at the surface may be hard to overcome. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just below zero are forecast. Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.
- Jimmy Fallon says he tested positive for COVID-19
- Baptist Health Paducah nurse shares unique perspective on COVID-19 after husband nearly dies from virus
- Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Graves County
- Baptist Health Paducah welcomes first baby of 2022
- First lady Jill Biden to visit Bowling Green on Thursday
- Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 out of 11 federal charges
- Alabama couple arrested in Graves County after stealing from tornado damaged home
- Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate hits record high as omicron causes case surge
- Purchase District Health Department prepares to administer more COVID tests as omicron variant spreads
- Police: Girl gave birth after her father sold her to another man in Kentucky
