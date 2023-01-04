After a wet start to the new year, sunshine returns to the forecast again today, but a slight cool-down is expected.
- Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
- Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County
- Becky Issacs of gospel group The Issacs continuing to recover after head-on car crash that happened days before scheduled Carson Center performance
- Man killed, woman injured in three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Union County, Illinois
- Bills player Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after collapsing from a cardiac arrest on the field, uncle tells CNN
- Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Missouri
- Here's why tornado sirens will go off county-wide when warnings are issued
- Graves County Sheriff's Department takes extra step to inform community during severe weather
- Death toll in Buffalo house fire rises to 5 children with 2 other people injured
- Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
