Tracking a windy day with high temperatures in the 40s.
...Accumulating Snow on Thursday... A system will spread light to moderate accumulating snow across the region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper teens along the Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere, so the snow should quickly accumulate. This will likely impact travel across the region. Confidence in placement and strength of the snow band continues to increase. Highest amounts are expected across western Kentucky where amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Amounts are expected to decrease north of the Ohio River and back into southeast Missouri. Snow quickly develops during the morning, with peak intensity occurring during the late morning and early afternoon. The snow should taper off during the mid to late afternoon. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just below zero are forecast by Friday morning. Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.
Currently in Paducah
40°F
Fair
42°F / 25°F
- Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair
- Paducah man involved in fatal car crash accepts plea deal
- Kentucky reports record number of COVID cases, again breaks positivity rate record
- Prosecutor: Illinois officer was disarmed, killed with her own gun
- Applications to buy homes at affordable prices through Heart of Paducah Homebuyer program now being accepted
- Local groups, businesses offer help for tornado survivors in Dresden, Tennessee
- Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 out of 11 federal charges
- Funeral held for Wayne County, Illinois, deputy killed in the line of duty
- Police: Girl gave birth after her father sold her to another man in Kentucky
- Baptist Health Paducah welcomes first baby of 2022
