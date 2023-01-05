More mild weather continues on Thursday - but rain chances linger for the weekend.
Currently in Paducah
38°
Mostly Cloudy
49° / 38°
- Business owner suing city of Martin, Tennessee, after she was allegedly ordered to tear down business
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital celebrates its first baby born in 2023
- Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
- Neighborhood leaders disappointed as Carbondale city officials decline invitation to attend meeting addressing gun violence
- Hearing over possible removal of Paducah City Commissioner David Guess coming up later this month
- Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County
- McCracken County Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing teen
- Group that spays, neuters and feeds feral cats in McCracken County puts out call for dry food donations
- GOP Kentucky governor candidate sets fast fundraising pace
- Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
