Cool morning with highs possibly into the 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm for the next several days.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
56°
Sunny
56° / 40°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
- Family of 4 missing after being 'taken against their will' in California, person of interest in custody
- Paducah Police investigating early morning stabbing death
- Jameson says new charges issued by JCC are inaccurate
- Police release names of suspects, victim in deadly Carbondale shooting
- JCC accuses Judge James Jameson of intimidating witnesses, attempting to obstruct justice — new misconduct charges filed
- Booker calls ad by Kentucky Sen. Paul 'dangerous'
- Marshall County interim sheriff assumes duties, details plan for the coming months
- Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say
- Broken water main repaired in Cape Girardeau, boil water advisory continues
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.