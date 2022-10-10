PADUCAH — Highs in the mid 80s this afternoon with sunny skies. Wednesday brings a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Wake Up Weather: 10/10/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
41°
Clear
72° / 35°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Three-county fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
- Downtown fire affects travel to Smokies through Gatlinburg
- Anna Sorokin, the real-life 'Inventing Anna,' is out of jail
- Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
- Cathryn Brown wraps up high school golf career
- Indiana Mayor admits to drinking and driving after being involved in a car crash
- Only cooking fires allowed under Metropolis, Illinois burn ban
- Judge Jameson accused of another count of misconduct, total rises to 7
- Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge
- Ratoberfest, local car festival, donates proceeds to domestic crisis center
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.