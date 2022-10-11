PADUCAH — Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. 50% chance of scattered storms tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Wake Up Weather: 10/11/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
55°
Partly Cloudy
55° / 46°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness
- Jury awards more than $19 million in damages to estate of Caldwell County man stabbed to death at Princeton Elks Lodge
- Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday
- Man charged with kidnapping and murder of California family appears in court
- Paducah couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking, deputies say
- Three-county fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
- Uvalde schools superintendent announces retirement after new details following Robb Elementary shooting
- Judge Jameson accused of another count of misconduct, total rises to 7
- Long term recovery group receives $250,000 donation toward effort to get Mayfield and Graves County storm survivors in homes by Christmas
- Eileen Ryan, 'Magnolia' actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.