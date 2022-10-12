PADUCAH — Temperatures in the 60s this morning with showers and storms expected to move across our area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highs will be in the upper 70s this afternoon.
Wake Up Weather: 10/12/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
66°
Cloudy
66° / 61°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 1 dead in Gatlinburg fire that affected travel to Smokies
- Contractor demolishing section of Katterjohn building under emergency order from city
- Police fatally shoot machete-wielding man inside Walmart
- Paducah City Commission appoints members to Outdoor Sports Complex Project Working Group
- McConnell ignores Trump's attacks, says 'I have the votes' in quest to make history
- Funeral arrangements set for former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory
- Three-county fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
- Ex-Texas cop charged with assault of teen while eating hamburger in McDonald's parking lot
- Amber Alert canceled after troopers find Kentucky teen
- Biden addresses possible criminal charges against Hunter Biden and says he's 'proud' of son's fight against drug addiction
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.