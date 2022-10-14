PADUCAH — Red flag warning in effect for the entire area again today. Windy with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures cool down significantly next week.
Wake Up Weather: 10/14/2022
Charity Blanton
.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger again today. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114. * WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Currently in Paducah
45°
Sunny
45° / 37°
