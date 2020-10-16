Tracking a frost advisory and freeze warning until 9 a.m. with sunny skies for the day and highs in the lower 60s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...FROST IS LIKELY THIS MORNING, WITH TEMPERATURES OF 32 TO 36 DEGREES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD HAVE IMPACTS ON AGRICULTURAL AND HORTICULTURAL INTERESTS. VEGETATION SENSITIVE TO FROST MAY BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&
Currently in Paducah
38°F
Clear
61°F / 38°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in town halls
- Murray protester indicted on false statement charge
- Detective testifies on details of Aug. 8 shooting during preliminary hearing
- Trump and Biden face tough questions in simultaneous town halls
- Kentucky reports 20 coronavirus-related deaths, another day with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
- Group plans protests over unemployment benefits
- McConnell talks second stimulus deal during stop in west Kentucky
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- 5 mental health development center employees arrested on aggravated battery charges
- 3 suspects arrested in Marshall County attempted robbery case
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.