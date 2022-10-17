PADUCAH — Elevated fire risk today, with a freeze warning in effect tomorrow morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wake Up Weather: 10/17/2022
Charity Blanton
...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... Northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon. Relative humidity values are expected to drop to around 20 to 30 percent this afternoon. The combination of dry air, gusty winds and the continued drought conditions, will lead to elevated fire danger this afternoon. Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread more rapidly than normal this afternoon. Be sure to follow local burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a fire.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&
Currently in Paducah
44°
Sunny
44° / 42°
