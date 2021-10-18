Tracking a sunny day with high temperatures in the 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
40°F
Clear
70°F / 39°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- E.coli outbreak reported in west Kentucky, source unknown
- Calloway County sheriff's deputy injured in crash
- Man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for drug charges, connected to 2017 overdose death in Marshall County
- Trick-or-treating in the Local 6 area
- United States Postal Service enforces mailbox requirements
- Lake County, TN, mayor believes unused port could ease supply chain issues
- New local internet service provider launches in Paducah
- Paducah coffee tour highlights fall favorites offered through three local businesses
- SOLD OUT: Merryman House sells out annual Paducky Derby Duck Race on Oct. 23
- Friday morning collision on U.S 45 in McCracken County sends one person to the hospital
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.