Tracking patchy morning fog with sun shine and clouds and temperatures reaching the upper 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
61°F
Fog
70°F / 54°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Photo emerges of Paducah Public Schools superintendent with blackface
- Trump abruptly ends '60 Minutes' interview before planned taping of joint appearance with Pence
- Kentucky's ban on cutting off utilities to end Nov. 6: Here's how to get help
- "Jury service and grand jury service, we need people to be comfortable." Local Commonwealth's Attorney weighs in grand juror ruling in Breonna Taylor case
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear calls Tuesday COVID-19 report 'grim'
- Southern Illinois restaurant owner shares potential impact of new restrictions
- McConnell casts doubt on massive pre-Election Day stimulus deal as Pelosi sounds upbeat about talks with administration
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- 10/20 High School Scores
- A poll worker was fired for telling voters to turn their 'Black Lives Matter' shirts inside out
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.