Tracking a breezy day with high temperatures in the 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
66°F
Mostly Cloudy
77°F / 49°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Suspected human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
- Ballard County man arrested on several charges, including rape
- Kentucky reports more than 50 new COVID-19 deaths
- Brian Laundrie's personal items found in Florida nature reserve, medical examiner called to scene
- Carbondale Police investigating dead bodies discovered during welfare check
- Iowa woman arrested in McCracken County for sex offense
- Local pediatrician says his office will get vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, when its approved
- Remains of Paducah sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified
- Opioid rescue kit installed at McCracken County Courthouse
- Local woman who served in Haiti has personal connection to missionaries who were kidnapped
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.