PADUCAH — Comfortable morning with much needed rain in the forecast this week. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wake Up Weather: 10/24/2022
Charity Blanton
...Elevated/Near Critical Fire Danger Monday... Gusty south winds are expected to increase through the late morning. Afternoon wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph are expected. Across portions of western Kentucky, southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana drier air from aloft may work to lower relative humidity to as low as 25 to 30 percent in the afternoon. Coupled with extremely dry conditions from the ongoing drought an elevated risk of wildfire/grassfire growth and spread is expected again today. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which would spread quickly in this environment.
Currently in Paducah
65°
Mostly Cloudy
65° / 63°
