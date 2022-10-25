PADUCAH — Mild morning with rain on the way this afternoon. Showers will be in our area from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with projected rainfall totals 0.5 to 1.5 inches over the next three days.
Wake up Weather: 10/25/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Paducah
71°
Cloudy
81° / 63°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Cairo, Illinois, man charged in deadly Carbondale shooting
- Section of U.S. 51 reopens after closure due to fire near Fulton County, Hickman County line
- Crews fight field fire in Massac County, Illinois
- Dolly Parton and others remember Leslie Jordan
- Dove, Nexxus and other dry shampoos recalled for cancer-causing chemical
- 'Help us Jesus:' At least 3 dead, 6 injured in Monday morning shooting at St. Louis high school
- Artwork approved for new Barkley Regional Airport terminal
- Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
- RSV cases rising nationwide and in Local 6 region
- 10/24 High School Volleyball
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.