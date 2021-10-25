You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Facebook
Twitter
Toggle navigation
Search
WPSD
News
Vaccination Sites
Local News
Kentucky News
Illinois News
Tennessee News
Missouri News
Check It Out
National
Service & Sacrifice
American Truth
What’s Going Around
Sky6
What the Tech
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Room
Skytracker Weather Cams
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Authority Blog
Snowman 6
Weather Window
Weather Call
Sports
Latest Scores
Gridiron Glory
Performance of the Week
High School Sports
Murray State Racers
College Sports
Pro Sports
Big Ol' Fish
Community
Beat The Heat
Healthy Living Health Fair
Super Shredder
I Am Local 6
Forever Home Friday
St. Jude Dream Home
Coats For Kids
Spirit of Giving
Contests
Videos
Top Videos
Latest Videos
Watch Now
Apps
About Us
Sky6
Vaccination Sites
Weather Window
Super Shredder
Submit A News Tip
Job Board
POSH Home + Garden Show
Breaking
Weather Authority Alert tonight
Updated
2 hrs ago
Close
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Wake Up Weather: 10/25/21
Trent Okerson
Oct 25, 2021
4 hrs ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Tracking a breezy day with high temperatures in the 50s.
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
57°F
Cloudy
59°F / 57°F
Photo Galleries
B-25 Barnstorming Tour across Kentucky stops in Paducah
Your May 4 storm photos
2021 Paducah Dogwood Trail winners
Top Stories
Articles
Videos
Articles
Weather Authority Alert tonight
Areola and nipple tattoo program brings new hope for breast cancer patients
2 killed in fatal crash on Kentucky interstate
Ten years ago today: October 24, 2011
No trespassing signs placed outside Laundrie home
PaDucky Derby raises money for local crisis center
Baldwin was told gun was ‘cold’ before movie set shooting
Three people arrested during checkpoint for drug possession in Graves County
Mercy Health dedicates renovated operating room staff lounge to beloved doctor
Racer Reflections: Steve Prohm
Videos
Submit a News Tip
Request a News Story Dub
Send Us Your Birthday
© Copyright 2021
WPSD Local 6
, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.