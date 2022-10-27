PADUCAH — Chilly morning with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Showers are possible Saturday and Sunday which could impact outdoor Halloween activities.
Wake up Weather: 10/27/2022
Charity Blanton
