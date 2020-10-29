Tracking a breezy day with rain and temperatures in the upper 50s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
56°F
Cloudy
56°F / 48°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Two dead in Tennessee school bus crash
- Weekend protest to call for removal of Paducah school board members and superintendent
- Murray City Hall to close to the public due to rising COVID-19 cases
- State police investigating deadly shooting in Trigg County involving sheriff's deputy
- Deputies searching for man with active felony warrant in Fulton County, Kentucky
- Local Kentucky 'red zone' counties determining 'what's next' with governor's recommendations
- Paducah McCracken County NAACP releases statement calling for Shively resignation
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Utility companies urge customers to make payment plans ahead of moratorium expiration
- 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin and Williamson counties in southern Illinois
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.