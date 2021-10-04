Tracking high temperatures in the 80s and spotty showers.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
62°F
Partly Cloudy
80°F / 61°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Three people arrested during checkpoint for drug possession in Graves County
- Donald Trump ratchets up demands on Gov. Greg Abbott to review Texas election results
- Paducah Police arrest two people on drug trafficking charges
- The police officer took a bruised toddler from an abusive home. She took his heart.
- Paducah lawyer accused of failing to deliver client's restitution check arrested
- Graves County jury recommends 30 year sentence for man convicted of brutal 2019 hammer assault
- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate drops into single digits
- YACtoberfest to monitor noise following complaints from past Carson Park events
- Man accused of breaking into Bluegrass Downs in June arrested for alleged burglary at new Lone Oak Middle School
- State trooper shot and killed on Chicago expressway
Videos
