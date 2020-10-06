Tracking sunny skies for today with warmer weather in the mid 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
62°F
Sunny
62°F / 41°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear calls more more mask enforcement as COVID-19 cases go up
- Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will be stepping up mask enforcement
- Man uses last day to register to become first-time voter
- COVID-19 testing site in west Kentucky wants to test asymptomatic people for free
- Police searching for burglary suspect in McCracken County
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- 2021 AQS QuiltWeek Shows canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
- Trump says he's leaving the hospital as he downplays COVID-19
- School bus collision sends 17-year-old to the hospital
- Wake Up Weather: 10/6/20
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.