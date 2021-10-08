Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog This Morning... Be careful if you are traveling this morning. Patchy fog is causing visibilities to vary widely from near zero to having no fog at all. Dense fog is most likely near rivers, bodies of water, and valleys. Be cautious driving this morning as visibilities can suddenly change to near zero. Keep plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Avoid using high beams. The fog will dissipate by mid morning.