Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... THE COMBINATION OF CLEAR SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS IS CONTRIBUTING TO PATCHY DENSE FOG FORMATION THIS MORNING. PATCHES OF DENSE FOG CAN BE EXPECTED FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY NEAR RIVER VALLEYS, LOW-LYING AREAS AND NEAR OTHER BODIES OF WATER. DRIVERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE PATCHY FOG. VISIBILITIES MAY FALL TO LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE IN A VERY SHORT DISTANCE. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS OR FOG LIGHTS WHEN DRIVING EARLY TODAY. LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOURSELF AND OTHER DRIVERS ON THE ROAD. ANY FOG THAT DEVELOPS SHOULD GRADUALLY LIFT AND DISSIPATE BY 8 OR 9 AM CDT.