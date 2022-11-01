PADUCAH — Foggy start to the day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s this afternoon.
Charity Blanton
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Now until 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Currently in Paducah
46°
46° / 46°
