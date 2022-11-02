PADUCAH — Clouds and light rain showers in some areas this morning. Sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wake up Weather: 11/02/2022
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
57°
Rain Shower
76° / 45°
