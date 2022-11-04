PADUCAH — Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. Rain showers are moving in later tonight and into Saturday morning, bringing a few thunderstorms and gusty wind.
Wake up Weather: 11/04/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Paducah
66°
Cloudy
66° / 56°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Family grateful after farmer rescued from grain bin full of soybeans
- Man charged with rape, sexual abuse of a minor in Marshall County
- Teen forced into freezer during McDonalds armed robbery called 911 only to hear mother's voice
- 'You're pulling my leg!' Bowling Green woman wins $2 million in KY lottery
- Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
- Elon Musk's Twitter informs staff layoffs are set to begin
- Steady increase in flu cases and decline in student attendance leads to local schools temporarily closing
- Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing state's attorney general over his investigation
- Takeoff's murder: Details from the coroner's report and Offset's subtle tribute
- Ballard County Middle School student killed in car crash, district superintendent says
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.