PADUCAH — One last day of above-average temperatures with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies today. Mild, breezy Veterans Day tomorrow with a 20% chance of showers overnight.
Wake up Weather: 11/10/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
49°
Clear
82° / 49°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Deadly listeria outbreak in 6 states linked to deli meat and cheese
- Indiana teacher charged with crossing state lines to engage in sexual activity with Kentucky teen
- Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion
- Judge Jamie Jameson continues with the appeal of Judicial Conduct Commission ruling, despite election loss
- University of Kentucky provides update on viral racial attack, student permanently banned
- What's Going Around 11/9/22
- Marshall County election winners ready to take office and make changes
- 30-year-old man killed in Hopkins County hit-and-run, deputies say
- Nicole becomes a hurricane after striking the Bahamas and is heading toward the east coast of Florida
- Marijuana legalization on the ballot in these states: Here's what voters decided
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.