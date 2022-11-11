PADUCAH — Breezy Veterans Day with highs in the 60s and a sprinkle or two possible in Southern Illinois. Colder temperatures begin tomorrow, with highs in the 40s for most of the upcoming week.
Wake up Weather: 11/11/2022
Charity Blanton
Light snow tonight into Saturday morning... A system will spread light snow across the region tonight into Saturday morning. Warm ground temperatures should prevent much in the way of accumulations. However, a dusting to a half an inch is possible, primarily on elevated surfaces. Travel impacts are not anticipated at this time due to warm pavement temperatures. Much colder temperatures will be moving into the region as well with wind chills falling into the low to mid 20s by Saturday morning.
Currently in Paducah
54°
Mostly Cloudy
76° / 49°
