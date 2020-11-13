Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
47°F
Clear
62°F / 38°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local man returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for 76 days
- 103 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed in Graves County
- Public health alert issued in Jackson County as COVID-19 reaches record levels
- 2,342 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky, 18 new deaths
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- McConnell rejects Dem demand for big COVID-19 relief package, stands by push for 'highly targeted' bill
- Trump bans US investments administration says would aid China's military
- As Trump wrestles with defeat, pardons loom for allies — and himself
- Police arrest teen accused in Sikeston shooting
- Healthy at School officer shares plan for virtual learning as teachers quarantine
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.