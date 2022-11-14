PADUCAH — Frosty start to the morning with temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Showers around midnight with light snow possible in Southern Illinois.
Wake up Weather: 11/14/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
24°
Clear
41° / 24°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Hottest new app among high schoolers: What parents need to know about 'Gas'
- Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighs in on Murray State University open records request denial
- Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85
- Salem, Kentucky native selected for national competition representing women with disabilities
- Six dead after a pair of vintage military aircraft collided at a Texas air show
- Lyon County sheriff reports extortion complaint on social media
- St. James AME church continues rebuild process after deadly December tornado in Mayfield
- WATCH LIVE: 66th annual Lions Club Telethon of Stars
- Weakley County Sheriff's Department mourns death of captain
- 'I was so nervous I couldn’t leave the driveway': Marshall County man wins $2 million in Powerball
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.