A cool, sunny day with temperatures reaching the lower 50s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
46°F
Sunny
46°F / 41°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah man arrested for stealing money from Frutta Bowls
- Paducah Board of Education discusses Shively in special called meeting
- UT Martin basketball coach Anthony Stewart passes away
- Coronavirus 'spreading at a truly alarming rate,' Beshear says, reporting 1,449 new cases Sunday
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases statewide Monday
- How college students are preparing to go home for winter break during a pandemic
- Doctor talks Thanksgiving safety as number of COVID-19 cases rises
- Family, colleagues remember UT Martin's Anthony Stewart
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon to get top White House job
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.